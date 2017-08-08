Being Featured on Discover

I just wanted to say a huge THANK YOU to everyone who has taken the time to follow my blog and/or leave a comment since it was featured on Discover. I’ve received many kind words about the featured post, On Anonymous Blogging, and also about other pieces of my writing. Thanks again everyone, I hope you enjoy reading my future posts, and I look forward to checking out your blogs too.
I only saw your blog accidentally as I am writing my own. The writing is the relatively easy part, getting people to read it is more difficult.
Readafterburnout.com
Mike2all
I agree with you.
Great job!
I discovered your blog when I had just activated my account, and read the post on anonymous blogging. It put into words exactly what I was thinking, and assured me the type of blog I was aiming for was attainable.
Good luck with your amazing blog, hopefully one day mine will be featured like yours.
I loved your post on anonymous blogging! I found it just when I needed to read something like it!
