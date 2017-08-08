Being Featured on Discover

I just wanted to say a huge THANK YOU to everyone who has taken the time to follow my blog and/or leave a comment since it was featured on Discover. I’ve received many kind words about the featured post, On Anonymous Blogging, and also about other pieces of my writing. Thanks again everyone, I hope you enjoy reading my future posts, and I look forward to checking out your blogs too.

5 thoughts on "Being Featured on Discover

  3. The Serendipity Journals says:

    I discovered your blog when I had just activated my account, and read the post on anonymous blogging. It put into words exactly what I was thinking, and assured me the type of blog I was aiming for was attainable.
    Good luck with your amazing blog, hopefully one day mine will be featured like yours.

