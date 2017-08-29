On the Edge

Autumn is in the air, I can feel it. On my drive into work I notice the leaves turning, some beginning their graceful dance through the air as they fall from their branch onto my windscreen. I’ve been feeling a bit restless, I always do at this time of year. Autumn is my favourite season, one I associate with new beginnings and a welcome change of pace. I love the moment I notice the nights drawing in, when it feels like the world is paused between breathing in and breathing out. I love the delicious build up to Christmas, punctuated by smoky bonfires and fat pumpkins. I love the gentle introversion, the casting off of the lairy, sticky summer. Autumn is a time of magic and mystery.

Me and my OH went on an aimless, rambling walk through the city after work recently and I realised how much I’ve missed it. Walking around cities at night has long been one of my favourite things to do to unwind and calm my chattering mind. I love watching the lights come on in the windows of the myriad flats and houses that line the streets – little cubes of Turkish delight glowing orange and pink and golden. Cities become different places after dark; the same street in daylight is a foreign country under the sodium glow of streetlights, when everything is half shadow. They feel fluid, unknowable.

The city air smells different at night too – purer somehow in its stillness. I hear sounds I’d never be able to in the frenzy of the day; rustles, footsteps a street away, the gentle hum of the motorway a few miles off. Sometimes a fox darts out into a road and stops still, taken aback momentarily by our intrusion into its nocturnal domain before warily loping off to see what treasures the nearby bins have to offer. Our wandering feet inevitably take us to the river, and we stand and watch it for a while, listening to its song. It cuts through the evening, inky and ominous, an ancient storyteller interested in talking to no one tonight. Otters have been spotted in it recently, a sign of its good health and general cleanliness. I think of it continuing its slow, secretive journey as we head over the cobbled stones towards home, my mind calm, my body unwound.

