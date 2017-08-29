On the Edge

Autumn is in the air, I can feel it. On my drive into work I notice the leaves turning, some beginning their graceful dance through the air as they fall from their branch onto my windscreen. I’ve been feeling a bit restless, I always do at this time of year. Autumn is my favourite season, one I associate with new beginnings and a welcome change of pace. I love the moment I notice the nights drawing in, when it feels like the world is paused between breathing in and breathing out. I love the delicious build up to Christmas, punctuated by smoky bonfires and fat pumpkins. I love the gentle introversion, the casting off of the lairy, sticky summer. Autumn is a time of magic and mystery.
Me and my OH went on an aimless, rambling walk through the city after work recently and I realised how much I’ve missed it. Walking around cities at night has long been one of my favourite things to do to unwind and calm my chattering mind. I love watching the lights come on in the windows of the myriad flats and houses that line the streets – little cubes of Turkish delight glowing orange and pink and golden. Cities become different places after dark; the same street in daylight is a foreign country under the sodium glow of streetlights, when everything is half shadow. They feel fluid, unknowable.
The city air smells different at night too – purer somehow in its stillness. I hear sounds I’d never be able to in the frenzy of the day; rustles, footsteps a street away, the gentle hum of the motorway a few miles off. Sometimes a fox darts out into a road and stops still, taken aback momentarily by our intrusion into its nocturnal domain before warily loping off to see what treasures the nearby bins have to offer. Our wandering feet inevitably take us to the river, and we stand and watch it for a while, listening to its song. It cuts through the evening, inky and ominous, an ancient storyteller interested in talking to no one tonight. Otters have been spotted in it recently, a sign of its good health and general cleanliness. I think of it continuing its slow, secretive journey as we head over the cobbled stones towards home, my mind calm, my body unwound.
Loved this. I used to not like fall when I was a kid, because it meant going back to school. But it has really grown on me as I’ve gotten older. There’s just something about it, and your post expresses it beautifully.
Love walking city streets – both at night, and in the early mornings. Seeing a city wake up is wonderful.
It is, it’s magical. So peaceful.
Personally, I am NOT a fan of fall. It is dark and gloomy, which makes me notoriously tired and lazy. It rains a lot, forcing me to jump through puddles when I just want to get from point A to point B.
However, your description made me realize that there are some good things in the wake of fall…
I truly enjoyed your description of walking in the city, the lights and the river songs, because it sounds as if I described it. As if I was walking with you. As if I felt what you described.
